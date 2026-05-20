No Injuries After School of the Osage Bus Leaves Roadway

School of the Osage is breathing a sigh of relief after one of its buses ended up off the road Tuesday afternoon.

Superintendent Doctor Jason Price says wet conditions and a soft roadway along Oak Bend Road in the Kaiser area caused bus number-2 to leave the roadway coming to rest at a sharp angle.

NEWS-05-20-2026 SOTO BUS-A

Neither of the two students still abord nor the driver were injured.

Doctor Price goes on to say that district personnel also responded to the scene and opened communications with all parties during the incident.

(Photo courtesy Black and White Realty)