Pursuit in Lake Ozark Lands One in Jail on Resisting and DWI Charges

One person was booked into the Miller County Jail after fleeing from Lake Ozark police officers this past weekend with OJ-like pursuit speeds of 10-55 miles-per-hour before finally stopping at an apartment complex off Highway-W.

A probable cause statement filed by the Lake Ozark officer indicates that they were on foot patrol near the dam when they saw the vehicle being driven with no lights on along Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

After catching up to the vehicle, 42-year-old Christopher Boker then led officers across the dam and onto Northshore Drive driving erratically, allegedly forcing other vehicles to pull over and brake-checking the officer more than once.

Boker eventually pulled off “W” and into a parking lot where he refused to comply with officers and was tased several times before being forcibly assisted from the vehicle and taken into custody and telling officers that he had a lot to drink.

Boker is formally charged with resisting arrest and drunk driving. He has since been arraigned and was being held on a $10,000 bond.