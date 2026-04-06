NWS Confirms 2 Tornadoes For Southern Missouri Back In March

Mon. Apr 6th, 2026
The National Weather Service now confirms that there were two tornadoes from the March 15th storms that touched down and did damage in southeast Missouri.
The first was an EF-0 which was on the ground for about two minutes uprooting numerous large trees and snapping a few smaller trees about four miles from Hartshorn in Texas County.
The second was an EF-1 which was on the ground for only a minute but not before tearing the roof off and blowing in windows of a single-wide home and uprooting some large trees about five miles from Akers in Shannon County.
There were no injuries reported from either of the two tornadoes.