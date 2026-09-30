Wed. Sep 30th, 2026

 

One Arrest After Pursuit of (Apparent) Stolen Vehicle and Bomb Threat in Miller County

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, September 30th, 2026

One arrest is reported after a pursuit of an apparent stolen vehicle and bomb threat in Miller County.

Dispatch audio indicates that a stolen pickup reaching speeds of 100-plus miles per hour was being chased by authorities before turning off Highway-54 onto Highway-242 in Lake Ozark where the chase came to an end with the driver being held at gunpoint and telling officers there was a bomb in the pickup.

As a precaution, traffic in both directions was shut down until the highway patrol bomb unit determined there was no explosive device in the vehicle.

The driver, believed to be a 41-year-old woman, was taken to the Miller County Jail on pending charges of receiving stolen property, resisting or interring with a felony arrest and DWI-aggravated.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Wednesday, September 30th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony