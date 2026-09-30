One Arrest After Pursuit of (Apparent) Stolen Vehicle and Bomb Threat in Miller County

One arrest is reported after a pursuit of an apparent stolen vehicle and bomb threat in Miller County.

Dispatch audio indicates that a stolen pickup reaching speeds of 100-plus miles per hour was being chased by authorities before turning off Highway-54 onto Highway-242 in Lake Ozark where the chase came to an end with the driver being held at gunpoint and telling officers there was a bomb in the pickup.

As a precaution, traffic in both directions was shut down until the highway patrol bomb unit determined there was no explosive device in the vehicle.

The driver, believed to be a 41-year-old woman, was taken to the Miller County Jail on pending charges of receiving stolen property, resisting or interring with a felony arrest and DWI-aggravated.