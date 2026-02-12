One Dead After Laclede County Traffic Accident

A 34-year-old woman from Niangua is dead after a two-vehicle accident shortly before 6:00 Thursday morning in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says it happened on Highway-double-P south of Route-C when the woman’s Jeep crossed over the center striking an SUV driven by a 66-year-old woman from Grovespring.

The jeep then overturned off the roadway striking a utility pole with the driver being pronounced on the scene.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time.