One Dead, Two Others Injured, in Osage Beach Motorcycle Accident

One person is dead and two others hurt after a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon in the area of highway-54 and Key Largo Road in Osage Beach.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says both bikes were eastbound in the outside lane when one of them operated by an Indianola, Iowa, man abruptly slowed almost to a stop.

The other bike operated by a 50-year-old from Maple Hill, Kansas, changed lanes to avoid a collision but ended up hitting the other bike after it then made an abrupt turn crossing in front.

Both drivers and a passenger on the bike operated by the Kansas man, were ejected and taken with undisclosed injuries to Lake Regional Hospital.

The passenger, identified as a 55-year-old woman also from Maple Hill, has passed away from her injuries.

There were no helmets being worn at the time.