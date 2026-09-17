Sunrise Beach Man Avoids Jury Trial with Pleas in Connection to Water Pursuit

A 40-year-old Sunrise Beach man avoids a jury trial by entering guilty pleas earlier this week in connection to fleeing on the water from the highway patrol in July of last year.

Loren Peters was sentenced to S-I-S probation on the felony resisting charge which means it will fall off his public record if successful on probation. He also received a $500 fine for drunken boating and a $200 fine for the vessel not being registered. Two other charges, operating the boat without proper lights and C-and-I operation of the boat, were dismissed.

The probable cause statement filed at the time in Morgan County alleged that troopers responded to a report of a domestic on the water with a woman being thrown overboard in Davey Hollow Cove.

When troopers encountered the boat, Loren Peters then fled eventually docking the boat in Mill Creek Cove before continuing on foot and was caught a short time later.