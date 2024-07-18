One Injured In Off-Road Vehicle Crash That Results In Drug Charges

Fri. Jul 19th, 2024
A two-vehicle accident involving an off-road vehicle on highway-5 at Twin Rivers Point in Camden County sends one person to the emergency room with serious injuries.
The highway patrol says both vehicles were southbound when a side-by-side stopped to make a turn.
A pickup driven by 40-year-old Boone Bax, of Barnett, couldn’t stop in time and started to skid before running off the road as it struck the side-by-side and overturned.
Bax was not wearing a seat belt and was seriously hurt.
He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital and is expected to be charged with felony possession of meth.
The driver of the side-by-side was not hurt.