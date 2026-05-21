Osage Beach Man Charged After Allegedly Having Sex with a 15-Year-Old Boy

A 49-year-old Osage Beach man is being held without bond in the Miller County Jail after allegedly engaging in a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old boy.

The probable cause statement says an officer was dispatched to an area in Lake Ozark on Thursday after a call was received reporting that the 15-year-old was possibly being raped.

Contact was made with boy who showed the officer a camper where he had been with Jeffrey Hull who admitted to knowing how old the boy was and that he provided the boy with alcohol and knowing that the boy was drunk before laying face down forcing the boy to carry out the encounter, then claiming he was the victim.

Hull was taken into custody and is formally charged with First-Degree Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy.