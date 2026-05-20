“Turn Around Don’t Drown” Urged After Swift Water Rescue

The Southwest Camden County Fire District is reminding lake area residents about the phrase “Turn Around Don’t Drown” following the swift water rescue of two people earlier this week.

Personnel were called out Monday along with mutual aid from the Mid-County District and the sheriff’s office to the area of Roy Willis Lane after a report that a truck had tried to cross a flooded creek and was flipped over possibly with two occupants inside.

Upon arrival, the truck was on its side and the two occupants were out but still in the swift and deep water.

One occupant was assisted into shallow water while swift water maneuvers were used to rescue the other occupant. Both were put into the care of Mercy EMS which also responded to the scene.