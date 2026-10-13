Osage Beach Outlet Mall Update

It’s business as usual in Osage Beach with the Oasis and Outlet Mall redevelopments projects continuing.

While progress is very visible on the Oasis project, city officials and the general public are awaiting word that the agreement between the city and the developer has been signed so that physical work can actually begin…it’s a wait Mayor Richard Ross says is just part of a project the size of the redevelopment.

NEWS-10-13-2026 OUTLET MALL

Ross is also quick to point out that there doesn’t seem to be too much of a concern waiting on the agreement.

The board of aldermen this week, however, will talk about setting up procedures for future entertainment districts…one of which is expected to cover the outlet mall once the project if finished.