Osage Beach Police Report Nine Arrests

The Osage Beach Police reported nine arrests during the week that ended June 30th. 58-year old Dale Welcher of Osage Beach is accused of tampering with a motor vehicle, DWI, driving while suspended, property damage, and resisting arrest by fleeing creating a risk of serious injury or death. Two others were also allegedly driving while intoxicated. They are 41-year old Joshua Payne of Camdenton and 49-year old Lance Butcher of Marshalltown. Both of their charges stem from accidents that they were involved in.