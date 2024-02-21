NW Firefighters Kept Busy on Tuesday with Natural Cover Fires

It’s a busy afternoon on Tuesday for the Northwest Camden County Fire District having to respond to a trash and natural cover fire, then having to return a little later when the fire re-ignited in the same area.

Chief Annette Sharp says personnel responded to a smoke investigation in the area of Highway-Z and Coffman Bend Road and found the burning trash pile and about an acre of field on fire.

It took about two-and-a-half hours to put the blaze out before firefighters were called back later to the same area. All totaled, by the time it was done, about 11 acres had burned.

Providing mutual aid were the Mid-County and Coffman Bend districts.