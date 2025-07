The highway patrol has announced the arrest of a Moberly man in connection to a fatal shooting of a Moberly woman on July 6th.

Sergeant Bradley Germann says the shooting happened in the 900 block of East Logan Street where 23-year-old Bailey Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control has since arrested 68-year-old David Heyde who’s formally charged with second-degree murder.

Heyde is being held without bond in the Randolph County Jail.