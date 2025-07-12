MO Highway Patrol Says “So Far, So Good” With Safety Across The Ozarks This Year

With two of the three major summertime holidays down and one to go, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is saying so far, so good at Lake of the Ozarks.

Speaking on the KRMS “Ozarks Today” program, Corporal Brian Gier says it’s been busy but it also could be a lot worse at this point in the summer season.

“We have had fewer drownings and fatalities. We typically have between 5:00 and 10:00 a year. I think we’ve had two with the lake area. Nothing over the holiday weekend. So that’s good. No, no injury accidents. So very successful weekend, but it seems like everything is is on track. It was a very busy weekend as far as calls go and traffic. Rough out there for sure, but nothing major.”

Over this past holiday weekend in the lake area, the highway patrol did report one traffic crash, one water-related injury and nine arrests…all but one of the arrests being alcohol-related with four people arrested for alleged DWI and another four for alleged BWI.