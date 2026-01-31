Osage Nation Continues Inching Closer Towards Opening Casino In Lake Ozark

The Osage Nation Casino which is likely to land in Lake Ozark takes another step forward in the long process which includes officially executing local agreements dealing with infrastructure, services and revenue sharing.

“We did also received the the declination letter from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which was a necessary document for one of those two agreements to say that it was legally sound and enforceable. Then that was on the revenue sharing side of it, you know, loose ends, it would appear there on the end of their federal process or at least pointing towards that.”

Administrator Harrison Fry also says that revenue sharing will mean 2.5 percent of the casino’s net earnings…or what’s expected to be more than $2-million…every year.

In the meantime, the Osage Nation has already started work on its future Cultural Center which will be located on the big parking lot near the dam.

Those doors are expected to be open by sometime in June.