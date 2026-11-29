A Gravois Mills house is a total loss after being destroyed by fire.

Chief Dustin Hancock says the call to the 30,700 block of Green Guild Road was received around 7:00 Saturday evening when the occupants returned home to find heavy smoke and fire throughout the house.

Arriving personnel from the Gravois, Versailles Rural, Sunrise Beach and Lake Ozark districts were able to bring the blaze under control in about 15 minutes with no damage to any other nearby homes.

Lake West Ambulance and CO-MO Electric also responded. The fire is under investigation by the division of fire safety.

There were no injuries reported but a pet dog was lost in the fire.