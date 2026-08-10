Powerball Goes Unclaimed As Winnings Hit $900 Million

After Saturday wasn’t able to produce a jackpot winner, tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $905-million with a cash option of 391.9 million to a single winner…or about 297-million after Uncle Sam gets his share.

There were five tickets matching five numbers without the Powerball worth a million dollars sold on Saturday in Arizona, Florida, Michigan and New York.

The 5th ticket in Texas had the power play feature and was worth two-million.

The drawing tonight takes place around 10:00.