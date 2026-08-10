Wallethub Gives Missouri Spot #30 Despite Falling In 5th For States That Are Affordable

Affordability, the economy, education and health, quality of life and safety were among the 51 key indicators considered in a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com for a report on the 2026 best states to live.

Missouri came in 30th with its best showing among the key indicators as being the 5th best in the way of affordability.

Mississippi, Louisiana and New Mexico are the worst states to live in, according to WalletHub.com, while Wisconsin, New Jersey and Idaho are the best states to live in.

Here’s the full report: