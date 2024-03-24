fbpx

Preliminary Hearing Set For Taxi Driver Accused Of Shooting A Pedestrian In Camdenton

The case of a taxi driver accused of shooting a pedestrian in Camdenton will proceed to a preliminary hearing.

39-year-old Aaron Ethridge appeared in custody this week entering a ‘not guilty’ plea and asking for a bond to be set which was denied by the court.

Ethridge, who’s represented by the public defender’s office, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the incident which happened during the evening of March 4th.

It’s alleged that Ethridge nearly hit a male and female subject walking along Lakeview Drive which started a verbal altercation shortly before Ethridge retrieved a gun from the taxi and shot the male subject before fleeing from the scene.

He was picked up off north highway-7 late that night or early the following morning.

The preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, April 11th.

Reporter Mike Anthony