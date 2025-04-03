Probation and Parole Turning to Social Media for Information

The Missouri Probation and Parole Office is hoping for public feedback about the whereabouts of four people wanted for various violations.

In a social media post by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the four are identified as 26-year-old Mikailee Bilyeu, 44-year-old Jessica Norrell, 40-year-old Franklin Linton and 45-year-old Shanon Labrot.

P&P says all four could be considered dangerous and they should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the four is being asked to contact the Camdenton Probation and Parole Office or local law enforcement.

(Probation and Parole…573-346-2878)