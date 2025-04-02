BREAKING: MO House Gives Final Approval of Bill Conveying Lee C. Fine Airport to the City of Osage Beach

The Missouri House of Representatives, on Wednesday (04/02-2025) gave approval on HB -105 which officially conveys ownership of Lee C. Fine Airport in the state park to the City of Osage Beach.

The bill, which was sponsored by lake area freshman Rep. Jeff Vernetti, was passed unanimously and will still need Senate approval to complete the transaction.

Final passage by the House comes just over a week after Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison told KRMS News that the deal, which has been under consideration for several years, is now being questioned by the city because of ongoing sewer issues which would come with the transfer of the airport’s outright ownership.

KRMS News will have more on the story in the coming days.