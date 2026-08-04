MoDOT Invasive Species Strike Team at Work in the Lake Area

When most people think about the Missouri Department of Transportation, roadway projects usually pop into mind.

What might be catching many by surprise this week in the lake area, is a roadside operation by MoDOT identified on its work vehicle as the Invasive Species Strike Team which on Monday was rolling through the Linn Creek and Osage Beach areas.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the program is a partnership with the Conservation Department to target noxious and invasive weeds.

Specially marked equipment is able identify the weeds and apply the appropriate herbicides targeting the different weeds along state highway right-of-ways.

The program has an estimated 80-90 percent success rate in stopping the spread of the identified plants such as cutleaf and common teasel, and spotted knapweed.

The program is also used to encourage private landowners to manage the different species on their own properties.