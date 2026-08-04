Lake Area Included in Federal Disaster Declaration Approved by President Trump

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that disaster assistance is now available to the state of Missouri to supplement recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from June 4th through the 18th.

Included in the disaster declaration approved by President Trump are Camden, Miller and Morgan counties along with 31 other counties around the region.

The federal funding is available to state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding.

Catherine O. Fan has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations could be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.