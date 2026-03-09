Reported Sexual Harassment Alleged Against Camden County Commissioner

A report of sexual harassment being alleged by a county employee against a commissioner in Camden County is being investigated.

The allegation surfaced in a Lake News report last Friday after a closed session was conducted earlier in the week on Monday, March 2nd, to deal with the harassment complaint.

A Sunshine request for those closed session minutes indicates that minutes of a previous closed session on February 24th were amended to show that the County Administrative Assistant made a statement that the unnamed county employee was not offended by remarks presumably made by Commissioner Steve Dougan.

Following the amendment and further discussion on the harassment allegation, Commissioner Dougan then introduced a motion for the county to enlist the services of the law firm Vessell-Bridges-Murphy to handle the investigation for the commission…that motion was unanimously passed.