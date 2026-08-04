Baseball’s trade deadline came and went with fireworks everywhere.

Activity was fast and furious throughout the day.

On Monday, both the Cardinals and Royals involved Kansas City making a trade earlier in the weekend, sending Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter to the Atlanta Braves.

On Monday, they made a move, sending injured left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic, who had a breakthrough campaign in 2025, out to Los Angeles.

Coming back to the Royals, right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran, who’s had a cup of coffee with the Athletics in the big leagues, has been pitching for the Dodgers AAA minor league affiliate, where for the most part he’s been a reliever.

61 strikeouts impressive and 42 and 2/3 innings of work.

Meanwhile, wow the Cardinals making multiple trades, first sending Dustin May and JoJo Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers for a couple of fast rising outfield prospects, Josiah Ragsdale and 18 year old Alexander Frias.

Then, right before the deadline expired, the Birds sent out field their large nude bar to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a couple of minor league pitchers.