Voting Underway For Primary Election Day In Missouri

It is Primary Election day across the lake area and statewide with a number of races and issues to be decided in Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties, not to mention four proposed statewide constitutional amendments.

As far as the constitutional amendments are concerned…

–Number-one would continue a one-tenth-of-a-percent sales-use tax for another 10 years for soil and water conservation and for state parks and historic sites.

–Number-two would require all charter counties including Jackson County to provide for an election of an assessor and comply with training requirements.

–Number-four would have a majority of voters in each congressional district to approve initiative petitions instead of a statewide majority of voters to amend constitution.

–and Number-five in a nutshell would phase out individual state income tax and authorize the expansion of sales and use taxes to be decided by state lawmakers and require local tax rate cuts without reducing school funding if local sales tax revenue increases.

The polls are now open and will close at 7:00 tonight..