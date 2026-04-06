Royals Fall To Brewers 2 To 1 In Their Weekend Games

Turned out to be a not so very productive weekend for the Royals in Kansas City hosting the Milwaukee Brewers.

They do win one game in the doubleheader on Saturday, but ultimately lose on Easter Sunday, 8 to 5.

The bats, well they got going a little bit for the Royals in the third inning.

Michael Garcia, he went 2 for five with his first home run of the season, drove in three.

Vinny Pasquantino, a couple of hits and a couple of runs driven in, but ultimately Kris Bubic on the mound, he takes the loss.

Allowed four runs over 5 innings of work, did strike out eight.

The bullpen behind him, including Matt Strom, not especially strong.

Strom and Inning gave up two runs a does not factor in the decision.