Osage Beach Looks At Updating Building Codes Across The Board

The City of Osage Beach has approved a series of updating various codes when it comes to future developments. Building Official Ron White explained to the board of aldermen that updating the current codes is a routine practice to keep the city and developers on the same page.

“Right now we’re under the 2018 International Building Electrical, Mechanical, Fire and so on, and the 2017 National Electrical Code. My recommendation is to update to the 2024 codes with the 2023 National Electrical Code.”

Other codes to be updated in the series of changes include fuel gas, plumbing, property maintenance, residential, existing building codes and the swimming pool and spa codes.

Current developments will be grandfathered under the previous codes unless modifications are made. The board approved the first readings of each and is expected to approve the second readings during the April 16th regular meeting.