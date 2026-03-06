State Auditor Says Missouri’s Marijuana Program Needs Improvements

The Missouri State Auditor’s Office recent release of a once-over covering the state’s marijuana program has identified several areas which are in need of improvements.

The audit reports that the state’s license application and evaluation process did not ensure consistency or transparency, business change requests were not processed timely and lacked appropriate benchmarks, market oversight procedures were inadequate, marijuana revenues have not been distributed in accordance with the State Constitution and the microbusiness licensing process resulted in approvals to noncompliant applicants.

The audit of the state’s marijuana program further reported that the Department of Revenue, as of January 2025, had not performed any audits of marijuana taxes.

Overall, the state audit of the marijuana program was given a rating of “fair.”