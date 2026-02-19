State Fair Cuts Ribbon to Unveil New Nursing Program Facility in Osage Beach

The ribbon has been cut and the lake area’s newest nursing program facility is officially introduced in Osage Beach.

State Fair Community College hosted the ceremony which include representatives from the Lake Area, Camdenton and Lake West chambers of commerce as well as students, faculty and staff, State Fair President Dr. Brent Bates who spoke to those at the event and nursing student Kristen Renneman who cut the ribbon.

The new 1,200-square-foot learning lab features six hospital beds, a fully equipped simulation room and a dedicated observation room where instructors can monitor and guide students during realistic training exercises.