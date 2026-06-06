Swimming Not Recommended At PB1 This Weekend Says DNR

Lake of the Ozarks State Park Public Beach-1 is open for business this weekend but not without a recommendation against swimming as issued by the Department of Natural Resources.

For what it’s worth, the DNR says that water quality samples at PB-1 along with Cuivre (quiver) River State Park in Troy and St. Joe State Park in Park Hills exceeded the acceptable level of E.coli prompting the advisories to be issued.

One other state park public beach, Hermitage Beach at Pomme De Terre in Pittsburg, is closed after the discovery of Algae blooms in the lake.

The other 13 state park public beaches…including Lake of the Ozarks PB-2 in Osage Beach and the day-use beach at Harry S. Truman in Warsaw…were given all-clears for any recreational uses.

(Photo: from https://familydestinationsguide.com/underrated-lake-beach-missouri/)