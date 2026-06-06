Osage Beach Gives Final Approval On Outlet Mall Redevelopment Plan

As expected, the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gave its final approval this past week to a couple companion ordinances to advance the proposed redevelopment of the former “outlet mall’ now being referred to as the future Marketplace.

Some public comments, including an appeal during citizen’s communications, had questioned the pace of the approvals being given…a concern that Alderwoman Rebecca Collins addressed during the meeting.

“It does seem like we’re going really quickly in back-to-back meetings, but this has been ongoing negotiations and discussions for, gosh, nine months or so, 10 months or so. And I think all of us have talked to other people, gotten a lot of outside opinions and feedback, and we absolutely have done our due diligence on this.”

The ordinances on Thursday approved the Marketplace as a redevelopment area as well as approved the associated redevelopment project and adopted the proposed TIF to cover the redevelopment.