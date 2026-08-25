Tue. Aug 25th, 2026

 

Three Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident Involving a Miller County Deputy

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, August 25th, 2026

Three people are injured including a Miller County deputy on his way to a call in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 4th Street and Grand Avenue in Eldon.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 7:00 Monday evening when the deputy, enroute to a call with lights and siren activated, was hit by a car driven on 4th Street by a 21-year-old woman from Hannibal.

The 32-year-old deputy and the Hannibal woman along with a 19-year-old passenger from Eldon in the car she was driving each suffered minor injuries.

All three were wearing seat belts and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Tuesday, August 25th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony