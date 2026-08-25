Three Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident Involving a Miller County Deputy

Three people are injured including a Miller County deputy on his way to a call in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 4th Street and Grand Avenue in Eldon.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 7:00 Monday evening when the deputy, enroute to a call with lights and siren activated, was hit by a car driven on 4th Street by a 21-year-old woman from Hannibal.

The 32-year-old deputy and the Hannibal woman along with a 19-year-old passenger from Eldon in the car she was driving each suffered minor injuries.

All three were wearing seat belts and were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.