Two Injured in Four-Car Accident in Morgan County

A four-car accident Friday night on U.S. 50 west of Old 50 in Morgan County sends two people to the hospital.

The highway patrol says a car driven by 61-year-old woman from Owensville crossed the center sideswiping a car driven by a 40-year-old man from Tipton before hitting head-on a car driven by a 21-year-old man from California. A fourth car driven by a 58-year-old woman from Windsor then hit the car driven by the California man.

Seriously injured was the woman from Owensville while the 21-year-old from California suffered moderate injuries.

They were both taken to University Hospital.