USDA Broadband Awards Released Including Some Money For Missouri

The latest round of funding is underway for the U-S-D-A’s Broadband Technical Assistance Program.

Applications are now being accepted for a USDA offering to assist local organizations, cooperatives and tribes expand affordable high-speed internet in their service areas.

A broadband technical assistance program, applications will be accepted through August 20th.

Applications will be accepted via grants.gov.

Rural Development Undersecretary Basil Gooden says $25 million in funding is available through this second round of awards.

15-million of the 25-million is earmarked for technical assistance providers and the remaining 10-million for technical assistance recipients. The funding represents an increase of 5-million over last year.

Enhanced criteria set by the program will be used to determine recipients.