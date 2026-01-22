“Barn Fire” Extinguished in Montreal

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of what was initially reported as a large barn fire in the Montreal area.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the call to the location on Hadaya (ha-dee-uh) Drive off Trawl Hollow Road was received on Tuesday.

The blaze was kept from reaching some other nearby structures and there were no injuries reported.

Providing mutual assistance on the scene were personnel from the Tri-County, Hazelgreen and Sleeper-Stoutland districts while Osage Beach provided move-up to cover any other Mid-County calls