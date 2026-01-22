Osage Beach Man Charged with Trafficking in Cole County

A 43-year-old Osage Beach man is being held without bond after being arrested Tuesday afternoon following what appeared to be a routine traffic stop on Highway-54 in Cole County.

The probable cause statement indicates that Ricky Brown Junior had been the focus of an ongoing narcotics investigation and that he allegedly gave the officer bad information about why he was in Columbia a short time before the traffic stop.

A free air sniff by a drug K-9 gave a positive hit on the vehicle and a subsequent probable cause search uncovered about 159 grams of methamphetamine.

Brown, with a described history of drug use and sales, is formally charged with Trafficking Drugs. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Cole County Jail.