A two-car accident on eastbound-52 at U-S-54 in Miller County sends one person to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened Tuesday afternoon when 84-year-old Leroy Long, of Lake Ozark, turned into the path of 41-year-old Steven Smith, of Tuscumbia.

Long was uninjured while Smith was taken with minor injuries to Capital Region.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time.