Lots of sunshine provided a backdrop for this year’s “Run with the Cops, Not from the Cops” event in Miller County.

The 11th annual event at the Eldon Airpark went off without a glitch this past Saturday with the main goal, according to Detective Randy Wheeler, to raise funding for the Miller County Sheriff’s Association and its programs.

The event included 5-K and 10-K runs…or walks…or a combination of running and walking to get to the finish line for the cause.