Alleged Undocumented Persons Charged with Felony Child Abuse-Neglect and Endangering Welfare of a Child in Benton County

Two undocumented persons face felony charges in Benton County after a young child was found walking along highway-W in the freezing temperatures and snow-packed surfaces without shoes, socks, a coat, gloves or any other appropriate protective clothing.

That’s according to probable cause statements filed in the courthouse alleging that the child had been under the care of 21-year-old Yamilen Salvador-Carlos, who is identified as a family member, and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Salvador Merced-Rodriguez.

The child, who was turned over to Child Protective Services, was found to be suffering from severe dehydration, excessive bruising, obvious cigarette burns to the lower ribcage, afraid of being touched and signs of extreme hunger. It was also determined that the child had been sleeping on a blanket under a bedroom window.

Salvador-Carlos is formally charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect with serious emotional or physical injury and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Merced-Rodriguez is formally charged with one count of child abuse or neglect.

Both were each being held in the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.