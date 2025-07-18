Motorcycle Accident on Shawnee Bend Sends One to the Hospital

A two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Route-MM at Via Del Lago Drive in Camden County sends one to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened around 9:30 Thursday night when a pickup driven by an Iowa City man slowed down to make a turn reportedly without using blinkers. The motorcycle, driven by a 52-year-old man from Camdenton, attempted to steer left to avoid an accident at the same time the driver of the pickup started his left-hand turn.

The Camdenton man was wearing a helmet and suffered moderate injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.