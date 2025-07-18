MO Nuclear Summit Looks at the Future of Energy Production

The future of nuclear energy in Missouri takes center-stage at the Missouri Theater in Columbia.

Energy experts and state officials were on hand for the summit, hosted by the Department of Natural Resources, which focused on energy goals and finding ways to reduce the state’s reliance on energy imports.

Currently, Missouri has one nuclear energy reactor. It’s in Callaway County and generates about 15% of in-state electricity. There’s also a research reactor used the University of Missouri to create medicine for cancer patients with plans to build a second research reactor.

There were around 20 speakers at the summit who reported that the demand for energy, nationwide, is up by around 3% with nuclear considered a way to meet that demand.

The summit, on Thursday, was one of seven held across the country.