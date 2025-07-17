Groundbreaking Date Announced for Future Camdenton Community Center

A groundbreaking ceremony has been put on the calendar to mark the next step in the long-awaited project to bring a community center to Camdenton.

The milestone, according to Mayor John McNabb, has been a collaboration of efforts involving city leaders, local groups and residents.

McNabb will be joined by lake area State Representative Jeff Vernetti and others to deliver remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony which is to begin at 9:00 on the morning of Tuesday, August 19th.

The community center will be located on City Park Road next to aquatic center. The public is invited at attend the groundbreaking ceremony.