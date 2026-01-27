Ameren Issues Alert About Ice And Gas Meters

If you use natural gas to warm your home, it’s a winter weather tip you may not think about…keeping those meters and vents clear of snow and ice.

Ameren-Missouri says snow and ice build-up can damage equipment and, if vents become blocked, it could allow unsafe levels of natural gas or carbon monoxide to build-up inside your home.

It’s recommended that you avoid using shovels or snowblowers and, instead, tp use your hands or a broom to remove snow and ice, carefully remove large icicles hanging directly above meter assemblies or vents and, if a meter is completely encased in ice not to try chipping or melting it away. Instead, allow the ice to melt naturally.

And of course if you smell natural gas or suspect a leak, immediately pack up the kids and pets and evacuate to a safe distance and then call for help.