Florida Woman Receives Wrong Child Through Invitro Clinic

A Florida woman claims a fertility clinic implanted the wrong embryo in her.

The woman underwent in vitro fertilization at the fertility Center of Orlando.

She says in her lawsuit, when she gave birth to the child last month, the baby appeared to be a different race than her.

She and her husband are white.

Genetic testing confirmed the baby is not related to them.

The couple says the child should be united with her genetic parents.

They fear another woman could be carrying their biological child.

The clinic has acknowledged the mistake and is cooperating with the investigation.