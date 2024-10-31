fbpx

Ameren Offers Cold Safety Tips Ahead Of Winter Season Kicking Off

With colder weather right around the corner, Ameren is offering some tips to help you minimize the chances of an electrical fire.

Among the tips:

–keep space heaters away from any combustible materials and plugged directly into the wall  and turned off at night or while sleeping;

–use extension cords only for temporary purposes and never hidden under rugs, between mattresses or under pillows;

–if lights are flickering or dimming, or if switches and outlets are hot to the touch, get your circuits checked out;

–only plug one heat-producing appliance into an outlet at a time;

–and change those sm0oke alarm batteries with the time change this weekend.

You can get more fire safety tips on Ameren’s website or, better, from your local fire district.

Reporter Mike Anthony