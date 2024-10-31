Changes Are Coming To The State Auditor’s Office After Passage Of House Bill 2111

House Bill 2111 modifies powers of the state auditor.

Senate Bill 1041 would have modified provisions relating to benevolent tax credits.

A Missouri Senate committee considered this proposal this year.

Senator Travis Fitzwater of Holts Summit handled this measure on the floor of the Missouri Senate during this year’s regular legislative session…

“It’s also passed out of committees unanimously this year, both my version and Representative Christopher Nellie’s that we’re carrying today.”

House Bill 2111 became law on Aug. 28.

As is usually the case each year, a majority of legislation introduced for this year’s session was unsuccessful.

Senator Steven Roberts of St. Louis sponsored Senate Bill 1041, which would have modified provisions relating to benevolent tax credits…

“These programs reduce crime, increase accessories for at risk youth, and create more affordable housing across our city.”

After receiving committee approval, this measure did not see time on the floor of the Missouri Senate.