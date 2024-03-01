Annual Anglers In Action Fishing Event Underway At The Lake This Weekend

If you think you’re seeing a few more bass boats than normal around the lake area this weekend, there’s a good reason for that…you probably are.

The 2024 Anglers in Action Tournament with a first-place catch of $10,000 will be launching and weighing in at Grand Glaize State Park…A-K-A the public beach-2 area.

Professional guide Jack Uxa, who does a weekly segment on Thursday mornings on KRMS Radio, says he’s expecting some pretty good weights to be checked in.

“I think if you got 20 pounds, I think you’ll do well…..but I don’t think it’s going to be enough. I think you’re going to need 22 to 24 pounds if you really want to bring home that $10,000 check.”

About 400 boats are expected to compete in the tournament on Sunday.

They will hit the water at 7am and be back in by 3pm to weigh in their catches.