Let’s get you some district basketball scores starting on the boys side last night.

The season ends for the Camdenton Lakers in class five.

District five, they lose to the host school Jefferson City 87 to 53.

Starting next year, they’ll be able to play as conference mates as well.

On now to the girls side in class four.

District championship tonight at Eldon top seed Owensville taking on Osage.

That game will tip off at seven o ‘clock.